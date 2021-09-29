Tori Amos Debuts New Song ‘Speaking With Trees’ - Noise11.com

Tori Amos is continuing to roll out new music. The latest ‘Speaking With Trees’ is a preview to the ‘Ocean To Ocean’ album.
‘Ocean to Ocean’ is the 16th Tori Amos album. Tori wrote the songs during lockdown at her home in Cornwall. The lyrics also speak to the January riots at the Capitol Building in the USA.
“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” she says. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking “I’m done”, how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”
‘Speaking With Trees’ will be released on 29 October 2021.
