 Tracy Chapman Awarded $450000 From Nicki Minaj Rip-Off - Noise11.com
Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman Awarded $450000 From Nicki Minaj Rip-Off

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2021

in News

Singer Songwriter Tracy Chapman has been awarded $450,000 after rapper after the ‘famous for being famous’ Nicki Minaj ripped off Tracy’s ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ for her 2018 hit ‘Sorry’.

Minaj butchered the Chapman classic without permission from the songwriter but as taste isn’t a barometer for success anymore managed to earn mega-bucks from her shoddy song.

What made matters worse for Minaj is that her people reached out to Tracy’s people in 2018 and were denied use of the song. They went ahead and used it anyway.

Under a settlement reached in December 2020, Chapman will pocket $450,000 as compensation for the rip-off.

While Minaj’s ‘Sorry’ was never “officially released” it was conveniently “leaked” and played on radio.

Minaj’s legal team argued the ‘fair use’ argument in court. However, the fair use law does not cover blatant rip-off.

Chapman settled out of court for $450,000 to save going to court and it costing multiples of what she could have earned in legal fees.

In a statement Chapman acknowledged the win saying that it “affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Spends Another Week At No 1

Taylor Swift secures a fourth straight week at No.1 with her ninth album "evermore", which equals the four weeks her eighth set "folklore" (TW-7) achieved in August of 2020.

6 hours ago
James Hetfield, Metallica. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Records Metallica Classic With Elton John

Miley Cyrus has recruited old pal Elton John for a cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke Hailed MF Doom A Hero

Thom Yorke of Radiohead has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late rap star, whose death was recently announced by his wife.

7 days ago
MF Doom
British Rapper MF Doom Dies

British-born rap pioneer MF DOOM has died, aged just 49.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Hold At No 1

Taylor Swift's ninth album "evermore" retains it's No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third consecutive week.

January 3, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Earns A Second Week at No 1

Taylor Swift holds for a second week at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her ninth album "evermore", with the set debuting at the top in both America and Canada this past week.

December 27, 2020
Will Young
UK Pop Star Will Young Is Battling Covid-19

Will Young is the latest star to reveal he's battling Covid-19.

December 27, 2020