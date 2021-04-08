 Twenty One Pilots To Release Sixth Album ‘Scaled and Icy’ - Noise11.com
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots To Release Sixth Album ‘Scaled and Icy’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 8, 2021

in News

‘Scaled and Icy’, the sixth album for Twenty One Pilots, is coming on May 21.

Twenty One Pilots confirmed they were working on a sixth album in March 2019. New music popped up in 2020, ‘the song ‘Level of Concern’ was about the pandemic, but it hasn’t been included on this album.

Josh Dun said last November that Twenty One Pilots were ‘quietly working on an album’. They got more series with a tease in January and now the full on announcement.

The first single is ‘Shy Away’.

‘Scaled and Icy’ will be released on May 21.

Scaled and Icy tracklisting

1. Good Day
2. Choker
3. Shy Away
4. The Outside
5. Saturday
6. Never Take It
7. Mulberry Street
8. Formidable
9. Bounce Man
10. No Chances
11. Redecorate

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Twenty One Pilots, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

London Grammar
London Grammar To Tour Australia In 2022

London Grammar have locked in Australian dates for early 2022 off the back of their third album ‘California Soul’.

2 seconds ago
Lily Allen
Lily Allen Once Had Liposuction Where?

Lily Allen once lied to a lover and told him she'd had a hip replacement operation because she was too embarrassed to come clean about having liposuction.

24 hours ago
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Tries To Claw Back Some Credibility After Ridiculous Video

Lil Nas X has posted a message to his haters after his hit 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1 day ago
Lizzo
Lizzo Hints At Harry Styles Collaboration

Lizzo has teased potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Has A Memoir On The Way

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is diving into his rock and roll past to relive stories for his new memoir.

1 day ago
Xavier Rudd photo by Ros OGorman
Xavier Rudd Has A New Deal and a New Label

Xavier Rudd will release his 10th album via a new deal with Virgin.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Contributes To Two Taylor Swift Songs

Taylor Swift's upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) re-release will feature 27 tracks, including two she has recorded with former tourmate Keith Urban.

2 days ago