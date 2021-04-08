Twenty One Pilots To Release Sixth Album ‘Scaled and Icy’ - Noise11.com

‘Scaled and Icy’, the sixth album for Twenty One Pilots, is coming on May 21.
Twenty One Pilots confirmed they were working on a sixth album in March 2019. New music popped up in 2020, ‘the song ‘Level of Concern’ was about the pandemic, but it hasn’t been included on this album.
Josh Dun said last November that Twenty One Pilots were ‘quietly working on an album’. They got more series with a tease in January and now the full on announcement.
The first single is ‘Shy Away’.
‘Scaled and Icy’ will be released on May 21.
Scaled and Icy tracklisting
1. Good Day
2. Choker
3. Shy Away
4. The Outside
5. Saturday
6. Never Take It
7. Mulberry Street
8. Formidable
9. Bounce Man
10. No Chances
11. Redecorate
