UK Charts: Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Is Number One - Noise11.com

Drake clinches this week’s Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Certified Lover Boy, following a close battle with Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album Senjutsu.

Certified Lover Boy finishes with 46,000 chart sales, overtaking at the final whistle by just 1,200 units; with the album only available digitally, Drake’s total includes 96% on streaming. Across the album’s 21 tracks, fans in the UK racked up 70.4 million streams.

CLB marks Drake’s fourth Number 1 album in the UK, following Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020).

Rock legends Iron Maiden claim the biggest physical release of the week with runner-up Senjutsu, with 88% of their sales made up of physical copies. The band also earn this week’s Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, London rapper Little Simz claims her first Top 5, and indeed Top 40 album with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which debuts at Number 4 and is the biggest-selling album in independent record shops this week. Close behind at Number 5 is ABBA’s Gold: Greatest Hits album, which lifts seven places following their comeback announcement and is at its highest position since August 2008.

Imagine Dragons bow at Number 7 with Mercury – Act 1, their fifth Top 10 album, and North East rockers The Wildhearts finish at Number 9 with 21st Century Love Songs, their second Top 10 collection.

Drum & bass group Rudimental return to the Official Chart with their fourth album Ground Control at Number 16, their fourth Top 20, while Tom Grennan’s chart-topping second album Evering Road returns to the Top 20 thanks to a new Special Edition featuring five new songs.

Finally, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica re-enters at Number 34 following the release of its new remix album titled Dawn of Chromatica, which itself bows at 56.

