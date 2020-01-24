 UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double - Noise11.com
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By

UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2020

News

Eminem has scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts.

Eminem surprised fans last week when he released his 11th studio album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, along with new single ‘Godzilla’, which features the late rapper Juice Wrld, who passed away last year at the age of 21.

And Eminem’s new releases mean he’s managed to bag the number one spot in both the Official Albums Chart and the Official Singles Chart.

The feat also means Eminem extends his record-breaking run of consecutive number one albums, with ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ marking his 10th on top, as no other act in UK chart history has managed to land as many chart-topping albums in a row.

What’s more, ‘Godzilla’ – which is Eminem’s 10th UK number one single – has achieved the rare feat of debuting at number one in the singles charts in its opening week, with only three songs doing so for the entirety of 2019.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Eminem’s rise to the top means last week’s number one Lewis Capaldi has seen his album, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ slip down to number three.

Lewis was also beaten by The Courteeners, whose new record ‘More. Again. Forever’ is new in at number two.
The top five was rounded out by new entry ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ by Bombay Bicycle Club, and Stormzy’s ‘Heavy is the Head’, which has slipped from third to fifth.

‘Godzilla’ was the only new entry in the top five on the singles charts, and beat second place ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch – who rose from fifth to second this week – by just 93 chart sales.

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy slipped from the top spot to number three with their single ‘Own It’, whilst ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd rose from eighth to fourth.

The top five was finished by Lewis Capaldi, who dropped three places from last week with his single ‘Before You Go’.

music-news.com

