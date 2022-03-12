UK Charts: Stereophonics 'Oochya' Is The Number One Album - Noise11.com

Stereophonics have secured their eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! after outselling their closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

The Welsh group – Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison – have now reached Number 1 with 8 of their 12 studio albums. To date, they’ve hit the top spot with Performance and Cocktails (1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language Sex Violence Other (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep the Village Alive (2015) and Kind (2019). See Stereophonics’ full Official Charts history here.

Stereophonics are among the artists with the most Official UK Number 1 albums ever on the Official Albums Chart, matching the success of the likes of Taylor Swift, Oasis and R.E.M. – all with eight Number 1s to their name. See the full list of artists with the most Official UK Number 1 albums here.

Accepting their Official Number 1 Album Award, Stereophonics’ lead singer Kelly Jones tells OfficialCharts.com:

“Thank you very much, the eighth Official Charts Number 1 on the 25th year. There’s lots of people involved in the Stereophonics team, but we’re just four of them. Thank you very much to everybody; all the fans that’ve been with the band for a long time, and all the new ones.”

Stereophonics finish ahead of rock band Marillion, whose twentieth album An Hour Before It’s Dark lands at Number 2. This marks the group’s highest entry on the Official Albums Chart since 1987, matching the peak of their Clutching at Straws album (2). An Hour Before It’s Dark also boasts the claim of being the best seller in UK independent record shops this week, landing at Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart. See Marillion’s full Official Charts history.

Following his first-ever arena tour, Dave’s second album We’re All Alone in This Together climb back into the Top 5 this week at Number 5, as he enters the Official Singles Chart at Number 1 with Starlight.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, The Coral’s eponymous debut is a re-entry at Number 7 thanks to its 20th anniversary remastered edition. The album also lands at Number 2 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Meanwhile in the Top 20, Kojey Radical is a new entry at Number 11 with Reason to Smile, while Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton land at Number 16 with their tenth studio album The War to End All Wars.

Dolly Parton celebrates a new entry on the Official Albums Chart at Number 23 with Run, Rose, Run, while Kris Barras Band’s Death Valley Paradise scores a Number 27 debut. Kawala round off this week’s new entries in the Top 40 with Better With You (29).

