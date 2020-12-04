 Vance Joy Covers The Pogues ‘Fairy Tale of New York’ - Noise11.com
Vance Joy Covers The Pogues ‘Fairy Tale of New York’

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2020

Vance Joy has popped out a cover of The Pogues Christmas classic ‘Fairy Tale of New York’.

The Pogues ‘Fairytale of New York’ was released in 1987. It was a no 1 song in Ireland and no 2 in the UK. It reached no 49 in Australia.

The Pogues recorded the song with Kirsty MacColl. The song came about after Elvis Costello bet Pgues singer Shane MacGowan couldn’t write a Christmas song. 

The song became controversial with the lyrics ‘an old slut on junk” sun by MacGowan and the MacColl rebuttal featuring the words ‘Faggot” and “arse”. The BBC edited the words to avoid offense.

Vance Joy’s last album ‘Nation of Two’ was released in 2018. It reached no 1 in Australia, no 10 in the USA and no 32 UK.

His biggest hit was 2013’s ‘Riptide’ (no 6 Australia, no 10 UK and no 30 USA).

