Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’ - Noise11.com

Vanessa Amorosi will release her seventh album ‘City of Angels’ in March.

‘City of Angels’ features two songs with Gospel singers Lena Byrd Miles and Anthony Evans. Lena performed a the farewell service for rapper DMX. Texan singer Anthony Evans has released eight of his own albums since 2004.

Fans were first treated to a taste of ‘City of Angels’ in 2021 with the track ‘Muhammad’.

City of Angels is due 18 March 2022.

Track listing

Crash Now Burn

Just Let it Go

Everybody Cries Hallelujah

Stake it Easy (featuring Lena Byrd Miles)

City Of Angles

As The World Falls Down

God Didn’t Make Us All the Same (featuring Anthony Evans)

Do You Mean What You Say

Muhammad

Human

Are You Happy Now

Lie To Me

Tell Me Something Good

Ice Cold Heart

You Did A Number One Me

Best Days

I’ll Be There

Vanessa Amorosi had her first hits in the previous century when she was 17 years old. ‘Have A Look’ and ‘Absolutely Everybody’ were both Top 20 hit songs in 1999. Her debut album ‘The Power’ sold over 280,000 copies in Australia and was certified 4x Platinum.

2022 TOUR DATES

FEB 19 BY THE C, QLD MARCH 3 2022 – CALOUNDRA RSL

MARCH 3 CALOUNDRA RSL

MARCH 6 LIVE AT THE BUNDY, VIC

MARCH 10 SORRENTO ROOM WOLLONGONG, NSW

MARCH 11 NORTH SYDNEY, NSW

MARCH 12 BY THE C, NSW

MARCH 13 BRIGHTER DAYS FESTIVAL, VIC

MARCH 18 MEMO MUSIC HALL, VIC

MARCH 19 BY THE C, SA

MARCH 19 THE POINT LIVE AT PORTSEA, VIC

MARCH 20 BY THE C, WA

MARCH 24 TRANSIT LOUNGE, VIC

MARCH 25 ARCHIES CREEK, VIC

MARCH 27 MACEDON RAILWAY HOTEL, VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



