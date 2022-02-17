 Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’ - Noise11.com
Vanessa Amorosi City of Angels

Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2022

Vanessa Amorosi will release her seventh album ‘City of Angels’ in March.

‘City of Angels’ features two songs with Gospel singers Lena Byrd Miles and Anthony Evans. Lena performed a the farewell service for rapper DMX. Texan singer Anthony Evans has released eight of his own albums since 2004.

Fans were first treated to a taste of ‘City of Angels’ in 2021 with the track ‘Muhammad’.

City of Angels is due 18 March 2022.

Track listing
Crash Now Burn
Just Let it Go
Everybody Cries Hallelujah
Stake it Easy (featuring Lena Byrd Miles)
City Of Angles
As The World Falls Down
God Didn’t Make Us All the Same (featuring Anthony Evans)
Do You Mean What You Say
Muhammad
Human
Are You Happy Now
Lie To Me
Tell Me Something Good
Ice Cold Heart
You Did A Number One Me
Best Days
I’ll Be There

Vanessa Amorosi had her first hits in the previous century when she was 17 years old. ‘Have A Look’ and ‘Absolutely Everybody’ were both Top 20 hit songs in 1999. Her debut album ‘The Power’ sold over 280,000 copies in Australia and was certified 4x Platinum.

2022 TOUR DATES
FEB 19 BY THE C, QLD
MARCH 3 CALOUNDRA RSL
MARCH 6 LIVE AT THE BUNDY, VIC
MARCH 10 SORRENTO ROOM WOLLONGONG, NSW
MARCH 11 NORTH SYDNEY, NSW
MARCH 12 BY THE C, NSW
MARCH 13 BRIGHTER DAYS FESTIVAL, VIC
MARCH 18 MEMO MUSIC HALL, VIC
MARCH 19 BY THE C, SA
MARCH 19 THE POINT LIVE AT PORTSEA, VIC
MARCH 20 BY THE C, WA
MARCH 24 TRANSIT LOUNGE, VIC
MARCH 25 ARCHIES CREEK, VIC
MARCH 27 MACEDON RAILWAY HOTEL, VIC

