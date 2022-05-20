 Vangelis Has Died At Age 79 - Noise11.com
Vangelis profile pic from Facebook

Vangelis Has Died At Age 79

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2022

in News

Greek composer Vangelis has died in France at the age of 79.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to the composer announcing, “Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer with us. For the whole world, the sad news states that the world music firm has lost the international Vangelis. The protagonist of electronic sound, the Oscars, the Myth and the great hits.

Vangelis was best known for the soundtracks to ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Blade Runner’. ‘Chariots of Fire’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1981.

In the 1960s Vangelis was a member of Aphrodite’s Child. The band also included Demis Roussos on vocals. In 1968 they had a hit with ‘Rain and Tears’ (no 29 UK, no 1 France, Belgium, Italy), no 2 Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland) and no 28, Germany).

In the 1980s Vangelis had more success when he teamed with Jon Anderson of Yes for Jon & Vangelis. ‘I’ll Find My Way Home’ reached no 6 in the UK, no 22 in Australia and no 51 in the USA.

Donna Summer had a hit with her cover of Jon & Vangelis’ ‘State of Independence’ in 1982. (no 14 UK, no 31 Australia, no 41 USA).

Vangelis was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France, he received an honorary doctorate in Greece and a Public Service Medal from NASA after NASA named a minor planet after him (6354 Vangelis).

