Victoria’s Play On Victoria Comeback Concert 30 October Reveals Its Line-up - Noise11.com

Victoria’s Play On Victoria Comeback Concert 30 October Reveals Its Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2021

Victoria will welcome back live music on 30 October with 4000 fans attending the Play On Victoria concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The line-up is King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, Baker Boy, Vika & Linda and Grace Cummings and Her Band.

Minister for Creative Industries and Government Services Danny Pearson said: ‘We’re thrilled to be supporting our live music scene through this trial, which will see thousands of music lovers celebrate local artists in COVIDSafe settings. It’s a big step on the way to getting live music up and running again.’

Play On Victoria concert 30 October 2021 Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Here is how it works:

Tickets to the concert will go on sale this Friday 22 October at 3pm from Ticketek.com.au with tickets priced at a very special $29.90*.

Those wishing to attend the concert will need to be fully vaccinated.

You can add your COVID-19 digital certificate to the Services Victoria app through MyGov or the Express Medicare Plus App.

Proof of vaccination can also be shown through the Medicare app, or equivalent smartphone wallet. You can also present a printed version of your certificate or immunisation history statement or provide evidence of a valid exemption.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and the venue will be broken into zones to allow for social distancing. Under current restriction settings, only fans residing in metropolitan Melbourne are permitted to attend the concert.

SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE
SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER 2021

Presented by the Victorian State Government, Arts Centre Melbourne,
Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group & Live Nation

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
via ticketek.com.au
Begins: Friday 22 October (3pm local time)
This is an 18+ event. Proof of age will be required to attend.
Tickets just $29.90*
* Additional transaction fees and credit/debit card processing fees may apply

YOUR SAFETY AND WELLBEING
All event attendees must be fully vaccinated.
You will need to verify your vaccination status at the point of entry.
Please download the Service Victoria app and link your COVID-19 digital certificate prior to arrival.

