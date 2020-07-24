 Vika and Linda Turn Sunday Sessions Into Sunday Album - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda Turn Sunday Sessions Into Sunday Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2020

Vika and Linda started lockdown edition one with a weekly Sunday session from home. They are back in Lockdown stage 2 doing it again every Sunday … and now there is an album compiled from the sessions.

Introducing our new album, ‘Sunday’. A gospel album to bring the Sunday Sing Song magic to you; yours to keep forever.

‘Sunday’ is available to pre-order now, and you can listen to the very first single ‘There Ain’t No Grave (Gonna Hold My Body Down)’ out now.

Gospel music has been a huge influence on the way we sing. We love the rawness and minimal instrumentation of the early recordings of the great vocal powerhouses… Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin. This record is to thank you for tuning in from all over Australia and the world every Sunday and for brightening our lockdown lives. We hope you love it.

The album will be available on CD and vinyl from September 11, 2020.

1. There Aint No Grave (Gonna Hold My Body Down)
2. Strange Things Happening Every Day
3. It Don’t Cost Very Much
4. Memphis Flu
5. In The Land Where We’ll Never Grow Old
6. Bridge Over Troubled Water
7. Sinnerman
8. Shallow Grave
9. Downbound Train
10. Jesus On The Mainline
11. Didn’t It Rain
12. Walk With Me Lord
13. Amazing Grace

Fans can order the album here:

https://smarturl.it/VikaAndLindaSunday

