 Vika & Linda’s 1994 Debut Now On Vinyl For The First Time - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda

Vika & Linda’s 1994 Debut Now On Vinyl For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2020

in News

The debut album out of 1994 from Vika & Linda is getting its first vinyl release late November.

‘Vika & Linda’ conjured up a lot of Vika & Linda Bull’s famous friends including Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour, Stephen Cummings, Joe Camilleri, Wayne Burt and Nick Barker who contributed songs to the project.

Vika & Linda tracklisting:
1. Hard Love
2. When Will You Fall For Me
3. House Of Love
4. Gone Again
5. We’ve Started A Fire
6. I Didn’t Know Love Could Be Mine
7. Sacred Things
8. Love This Time
9. Ninety Nine Years
10. I Know Where To Go To Feel Good
11. These Hands
12. The Blue Hour

“It feels like yesterday, but that was 26 years ago,” Vika says. “Now our dream is coming true because it is available on vinyl for the very first time. And we still love the artwork on this record, which was inspired by the painting ‘When Will You Marry?’ by Gauguin.”

‘Vika & Linda’ was nominated for Breakthrough Artist – Album award at the 1995 ARIA Awards but lost to Silverchair’s ‘Frogstomp’.

So far in 2020 Vika & Linda released their first Best Of ‘Akilotoa: Anthology (1994-2006) which reached number one and the number two charting ‘Sunday (The Gospel According to Iso’) which reached number two.

‘Vika & Linda’ will be released on 27 November 2020 through Bloodlines.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

McFly Starts McFly TV

After 2020 saw touring put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic, McFly decided to come up with their own platform to provide exclusive video content, live-stream performances, band Q&A's, and much more for their loyal fan base to interact with.

13 hours ago
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Marilyn Manson Addresses Evan Rachel Wood Controversy

Marilyn Manson's team have responded to a series of questions about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and the allegations of abuse she made against an unnamed ex.

5 days ago
System of a Down
System of a Down Raise $600,000 For Armenia Fund

System of a Down have sent a message to fans after raises $600,000 for Artsakh via the Armenia Fund.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Loses Legal Battle With Father

Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

6 days ago
Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

Foo Fighters have released the video for 'Shame Shame', the first taste of their 12th album 'Medicine at Midnight', due in February.

6 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

November 10, 2020
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

November 10, 2020