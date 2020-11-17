Vika & Linda’s 1994 Debut Now On Vinyl For The First Time - Noise11.com

The debut album out of 1994 from Vika & Linda is getting its first vinyl release late November.

‘Vika & Linda’ conjured up a lot of Vika & Linda Bull’s famous friends including Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour, Stephen Cummings, Joe Camilleri, Wayne Burt and Nick Barker who contributed songs to the project.

Vika & Linda tracklisting:

1. Hard Love

2. When Will You Fall For Me

3. House Of Love

4. Gone Again

5. We’ve Started A Fire

6. I Didn’t Know Love Could Be Mine

7. Sacred Things

8. Love This Time

9. Ninety Nine Years

10. I Know Where To Go To Feel Good

11. These Hands

12. The Blue Hour



“It feels like yesterday, but that was 26 years ago,” Vika says. “Now our dream is coming true because it is available on vinyl for the very first time. And we still love the artwork on this record, which was inspired by the painting ‘When Will You Marry?’ by Gauguin.”

‘Vika & Linda’ was nominated for Breakthrough Artist – Album award at the 1995 ARIA Awards but lost to Silverchair’s ‘Frogstomp’.

So far in 2020 Vika & Linda released their first Best Of ‘Akilotoa: Anthology (1994-2006) which reached number one and the number two charting ‘Sunday (The Gospel According to Iso’) which reached number two.

‘Vika & Linda’ will be released on 27 November 2020 through Bloodlines.

