Watch Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey Perform Matt Taylor Classic ‘I Remember When I Was Young’ - Noise11.com

Watch Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey Perform Matt Taylor Classic ‘I Remember When I Was Young’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 29, 2021

in News

Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey paid tribute to the late Michael Gudinski at the APRA Music Award in Sydney overnight.

Barnes and Teskey performed the Matt Taylor classic ‘I Remember When I Was Young’.

Matt Taylor’s single ‘I Remember When I Was Young’ was released by Mushroom Records in September 1973. Michael Gudinski started Mushroom Records not long earlier with the first release, ‘The Great Australian Rock Festival, Sunbury 1973’ album, which featured Matt Taylor’s performance of ‘From Brisbane To Beachworth’.

Chain released their first album ‘Towards The Blues’ a year later on Infinity Records, an alternative label started by Festival Records in 1971.

Jimmy Barnes will be performing at the Red Hot Summer tour this Saturday in Bribie Island and Sunday in Toowoomba.

Tickets are available for Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, Cairns, Mornington (Oct 16) Hunter Valley, Kariong, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

