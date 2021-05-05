Watch Micra Perform At Sydney’s Rancom St Studios - Noise11.com

Sydney duo have released a performance of their song ‘Undercover Lover’ from Rancom St Studios.

Rancom Studios is owned by former Sherbet member Garth Porter. The Soul Movers recorded their recent album ‘Evolution’ in the studios.

This new ‘Undercover Lover’ is a stripped back version of the original song.

In a statement Micra said, “We feel like our songs typically involve many layers and are a bit of a sonic landscape. Reducing the chaos and showing off the songs in a different light is something we love doing and it’s refreshing for us too. It was filmed at Rancom St Studios in Sydney late on a Monday night.”

“There are some people in your life that go under the radar or your circumstances don’t allow you to fully connect. This song is about when all the bullshit is done and you can just let your guard down to be with someone who’s been under your nose the whole time.”

Micra will perform at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on 5 June and Blackbear Lodge in Brisbane in 9 June.

