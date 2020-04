Chris Martin planted the idea for One World: Together At Home a few weeks ago when he performed from his home and took questions from fans on social media.

Today the music world came together to create a global music experience.

Artists performing include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Watch

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments