Chris Martin falls Through Trap Door At Coldplay Melbourne Concert - Noise11.com

Coldplay’s Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor in the stage during a concert in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

During the band’s fourth and final night at the Marvel Stadium, the frontman suffered an unfortunate fall through a gap in the stage.

Video footage posted on social media showed Martin walking backwards along the runway talking to fans before dropping into the hole. He appeared to hit his back on the other side of the trapdoor and caught himself on the edges with his arms so he didn’t completely disappear.

Fans gasped in shock at the accident but Chris assured them he was OK by swiftly jumping back onto the stage, thanking production crew for “catching” him and joking, “That was not planned.” He then carried on with the show.

Martin hasn’t been the only one to suffer a stage fall in Melbourne recently – Olivia Rodrigo fell down a hole during her show at the Rod Laver Arena in early October.

Earlier during Coldplay’s four-night run in Melbourne, Chris and his bandmates were forced to perform without bassist Guy Berryman for the first time ever as he was “vomiting”.

“I have to say, thank you so much for coming to our show today. It’s a shame but we waited for the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player Guy is very, very sick,” Martin told the crowd. “And will not be (playing) for the first time. I’m sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy. He’s not going to be able to play today.

“We’ll have a slightly different show and we’ll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we’re in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people.”

Coldplay will next perform in Sydney and Auckland before taking a break from their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

