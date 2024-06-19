Doja Cat and Post Malone To Headline Global Citizen 2024 - Noise11.com

Doja Cat and Post Malone are set to headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

It was announced on Tuesday that Doja and Post, as well as Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro, will headline this year’s edition of the annual charity festival.

The event, which will take place on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on 28 September, is an annual music festival organised by the Global Poverty Project.

The festival will be hosted by Global Citizen ambassador and actor Hugh Jackman and will feature appearances from UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall and Global Citizen Festival curator Coldplay star Chris Martin.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Doja said she was “excited” to be working with the organisation.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” the rapper said. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

Additionally, Hugh shared that he was “thrilled” to be returning to host the festival.

“As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” he gushed. “For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on Sept. 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.”

Jackman added, “I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

Performers at last year’s festival included BTS’ Jung Kook, Ms Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Conan Gray.

