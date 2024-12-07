Coldplay’s ‘All My Love’ Video With Dick Van Dyke Is The Most Charming and Humble Video Ever Made - Noise11.com

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has created what feels like his own obituary video with Chris Martin of Coldplay ahead of his 99th birthday and it is delightful.

Dick Van Dyke will turn 99 on 13 December, 2024. The Spike Jones directed video features Dick Van Dyke, his wife Arlene, his children and grandchildren with a homage to Van Dyke’s career.

In the video he is asked to describe “love”. His answer, “What is love? Boy, they have been attacking that question for centuries. It is certainly a feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as your care for yourself.”

Coldplay’s ‘All My Love’ video With Dick Van Dyke could be the most glorious and humble video ever made. Dick says, “I am acutely aware that I could go any day now. I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it.

“I have that feeling totally against anything intellectual I am going to be alright”.

Watch All My Love, Coldplay with Dick Van Dyke.

At the end of the video Dick is asked to think of a subject for a song. “Old age is a good one,” he replies. Chris Martin then composes him a song on the spot with the lyrics:

“Old age is hard say it over town

Everything I wish went up started going down

Gravity is winning and it will win some more

Things that used to stay up hard are dragging on the floor

Od age, old age, old age, old age

You turn another page old age, old age

All the love that I’ve been feeling

All the breaking, all the healing

All the things I wish I’d done right

All the day that I was dancing

All the chances I was chancing

But still I’m legendary Dick Van Dyke

My hair is starting greying, told me I was playing

My hair when I was dancing in the cold

I’m thanking all of you

Spike Jones and his crew

Come back when I turn 100 years old”

For the first seven years of his career that started in 1940 Dick Van Dyke was a DJ on radio station WDAN in Danville, Illinois. In 1947 he formed the comedy duo Eric and Van the Merry Mutes with Phil Erikson. They were a mime act who mimicked 78 rpm records.

Van Dyke then moved to television starting his television career as a comedian and later TV show host for WDSU-TV in New Orleans. He would appear on various TV shows including The Phil Silvers show in the 1950s.

In 1960 he scored a main role in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway and then also played the role of Albert J. Peterson in the 1963 movie.

Between 1961 and 1966 Dick starred as Robert Petrie in the Dick Van Dyke Show. The show was created by Carl Reiner and teamed Dick with comedians Rose Marie and Morey Amsterdam and a then unknown 24-year-old Mary Tyler Moore as his wife.

Van Dyke’s legend was made when he starred with Julie Andrews in the Disney classic ‘Mary Poppins’.

In the 1970s Dick Van Dyke starred in The New Dick Van Dyke Show opposite Hope Lange as his wife. The show aired for three seasons from 1971 to 1974.

The man was now so legendary that one of the Scooby-Doo movies if 1973 was ‘Scooby-Doo Meets Dick Van Dyke’.

From 1993 to 2001 Dick starred as Dr Mark Sloan in ‘Diagnosis Murder’ alongside his son Barry as Steve Sloan.

Dick has never stopped working. He had guest roles in Columbo, The Golden Girls and Matlock, he had a cameo in Ben Stiller’s Night At The Museum and appeared on the children’s album ‘Rhythm Train’ with Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2018 Dick played Mr Dawes Jr in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’.

Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. “This is a pairing I never anticipated,” Kimmel said introducing the dynamic duo. “Neither did I,” says Dick Van Dyke. “They said ‘Chris Martin called’. I said “who?’ To tell you the truth I didn’t know who he was”.

“I didn’t know who you were,” Martin fires back.

Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke on Jimmy Kimmel Live December 2024

In October, Coldplay premiered ‘The Karate Kid’ movie starring Ralph Macchio and Australian actor Arthur Giamalidis.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

