 Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Producers of Eddie Van Halen Autopsy Show - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Producers of Eddie Van Halen Autopsy Show

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2022

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen has slammed into the producers of the upcoming television episode of ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …” about his father Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie took to Twitter and posted, Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.

Eddie’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli commented, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

The Eddie Van Halen episode will air on 5 June, 2022.

Eddie Van Halen died after a stroke on 6 October, 2020 after suffering throat cancer for the previous five years and then having lung cancer in his final years.

‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …” first aired in 2014. The show has featured stories on the deaths of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Tom Petty, Michel Hutchence, Karen Carpenter, Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, James Brown, George Harrison, David Bowie, George Michael, Lou Reed and Andy Gibb over the years.

