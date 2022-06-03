Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Producers of Eddie Van Halen Autopsy Show - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen has slammed into the producers of the upcoming television episode of ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …” about his father Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie took to Twitter and posted, Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.

Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. https://t.co/84BE5rx81C — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) June 1, 2022

Eddie’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli commented, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

The Eddie Van Halen episode will air on 5 June, 2022.

Eddie Van Halen died after a stroke on 6 October, 2020 after suffering throat cancer for the previous five years and then having lung cancer in his final years.

‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …” first aired in 2014. The show has featured stories on the deaths of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Tom Petty, Michel Hutchence, Karen Carpenter, Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, James Brown, George Harrison, David Bowie, George Michael, Lou Reed and Andy Gibb over the years.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

