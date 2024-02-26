 The Zutons Says Amy Winehouse Covering Their 'Valerie' was "A Gift" - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

The Zutons Says Amy Winehouse Covering Their ‘Valerie’ was “A Gift”

by Music-News.com on February 26, 2024

in News

The Zutons say Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ cover was “a gift from God”.

‘Valerie’ featured on the English indie rock band’s second album ‘Tired of Hanging Around’ in 2006 but achieved worldwide success when it was covered by Mark Ronson, with lead vocals by Winehouse, in 2007.

And, frontman Dave McCabe said he is grateful the song kept his band relevant while they were on hiatus.

He told Radio X: “The way I see it, it was like a gift from God and I was there to receive it.

“The band was there to receive it… and some people are like, ‘Were you [annoyed] when she took your song?’ And I was like, ‘Well not really, because she just immortalised the whole thing.’ Do you know what I mean? Because it was a big song anyway, but that just took it to this whole new level.

“I think it’s in the Top 10 of karaoke songs. I’ve walked past boozers and you can hear people singing it and it’s like, we wrote that in that little room in town and here it is now. I don’t have any bad feeling about it. I did for a bit, because people would ask you about money all the time. […] That’s what I’d ask if I was in the other person’s shoes, so yeah it has made life easier and no it doesn’t do my head in.

“At the time it did my head in because we made a pretty weak third album after it and no one was asking about the songs on that, do you know what I mean? It’s just one of those songs though. It’s its own entity. It’s in the ether.”

Meanwhile, The Zutons announced their comeback in November, with their first album in 16 years, ‘The Big Decider’, set to be released on April 26, 2024.

The album is produced by studio wizard Nile Rodgers, and they have also reunited with original producer Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds.

It will mark the group’s first studio effort since 2008’s ‘You Can Do Anything’.

McCabe, said of working with the Nile: “Working with Nile was just an amazing experience, he gave me a confidence that I’ve never felt before making a record. He’s very laid-back as a person and a good listener. On the song ‘Disappear’, I wrote a spoken word piece about The Zutons travelling the stars and galaxies asking the most powerful question in the universe, ‘Why?’. I asked Nile if he’d read it out over the top of the end section of the song, thinking he’d just say no. But he jumped in the vocal booth with his chain around his neck and his sunglasses on and did about 20 different takes, all in different styles of himself. It was mind-blowing! It was as though he really does travel around the universe in some spaceship and just makes music in his spare time. He’s just one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.”

And on working with Ian he added: “It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well. He told me the demo of Big Decider brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Warns of Fake AI Scam

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans of a recent fake AI scam.

3 hours ago
Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Collaboration Is On The Way

Pharrell has teased that his new track with Miley Cyrus is "coming soon."

4 hours ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

9 hours ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

24 hours ago
Wiley
Rapper Wiley Stripped Of MBE

The Honours Forfeiture Committee has announced today that it is stripping grime rapper Richard Kylea Cowie, known as Wiley, of his MBE, following calls to do so by Campaign Against Antisemitism.

1 day ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years

Ellie Goulding has confirmed she has separated from husband of four years, Caspar Jopling.

1 day ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

3 days ago