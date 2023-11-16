Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary 'Frank' Coming - Noise11.com

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s highly influential debut album, “Frank”, UMR/Island are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time on February 2nd 2024.

Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, “Frank” introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and singer who would become one of the greatest artists of our time.

This double vinyl set features the singles: “Take The Box”, “Stronger Than Me”, “Fuck Me Pumps” and “In My Bed”, and is housed in a gatefold sleeve. The picture disc artwork uses the original classic sleeve imagery on LP 1, while LP 2 features two beautiful images, taken by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips, from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003.

The thirteen songs on “Frank”, announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once in a generation talent and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible musical journey.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

