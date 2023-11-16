 Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary 'Frank' Coming - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary ‘Frank’ Coming

by Music-News.com on November 16, 2023

in News

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s highly influential debut album, “Frank”, UMR/Island are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time on February 2nd 2024.

Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, “Frank” introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and singer who would become one of the greatest artists of our time.

This double vinyl set features the singles: “Take The Box”, “Stronger Than Me”, “Fuck Me Pumps” and “In My Bed”, and is housed in a gatefold sleeve. The picture disc artwork uses the original classic sleeve imagery on LP 1, while LP 2 features two beautiful images, taken by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips, from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003.

The thirteen songs on “Frank”, announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once in a generation talent and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible musical journey.

