Amy Winehouse Estate Sues Her Friends For Selling Her Belongings - Noise11.com

The Estate of Amy Winehouse, run by Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse, is suing friends of Amy who sold some of her personal items at auction.

Mitch Winehouse took Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay to London’s High Court claiming that money from the sale of the items should have gone to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which is run by the estate.

A statement released to media by the Estate reads:

“In 2021, Amy’s estate auctioned items from her life and career, with 30% of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

“Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy-related.

“This year they have put more Amy-related items up for auction and together the two auctions have generated six-figure sums for each of them.

“The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers.

“The estate has therefore launched a legal process to clarify the situation. The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either defendant.”

Amy Winehouse died in 2011 at age 27. She did not leave a will.

