Amy Winehouse 'Back To Black: Sounds From The Original Motion Picture' To Be Released In May - Noise11.com

UMR/Island Records follow the opening of Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film BACK TO BLACK, based on the life of Amy Winehouse, one of the greatest artists of our time, with the release on 17 May of the compilation, “Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture”.

The standard twelve song set features three original recordings from Amy’s highly influential debut, “Frank”, three songs from Amy’s multi award-winning masterpiece “Back To Black” and includes a new track, ‘Song for Amy’, sung by Nick Cave. The film’s score was composed and recorded by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

A further 5 songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, whose voices all appear at key moments in the film, will also be featured on the album.

Amy Winehouse is rightly revered as one of the greatest artists in recent history, selling more than 30 million records worldwide, and today generating more than 80 million streams per month. Her 2006 masterpiece Back to Black, propelled her to global stardom, going on to win a (then) record breaking 5 Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song of The Year for hit single Rehab.

BACK TO BLACK is the highly anticipated feature film from acclaimed filmmaker and visual artist Sam Taylor-Johnson, to be released in cinemas across the UK & Ireland by STUDIOCANAL on 12 April 2024, and by Focus Features in the U.S on 17 May 2024.

Charting Winehouse’s personal and professional life in London and her extraordinary rise to fame, Taylor-Johnson directs break-out star Marisa Abela (Industry) as music icon Amy Winehouse.

Supporting Abela are BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville.

The film, and the music on this soundtrack, focusses on Amy Winehouse’s extraordinary genius, her unrivalled creativity and the raw honesty that infused everything she did. A truly phenomenal writer and performer, Amy was and remains a once in a generation talent.

“Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture” will be available on 140g black vinyl, limited edition peach coloured vinyl (D2C exclusive), double vinyl, single CD and double CD formats. The vinyl records are packaged with printed inner sleeves featuring a personal note from Sam Taylor-Johnson. The 2LP and 2CD formats will additionally feature stunning behind the scenes black and white photographs captured by Sam Taylor-Johnson on set during the making of the film. All physical formats will be releasing globally on 17 May.

Digital versions of both standard and deluxe products will be releasing in line with the UK & Irish cinema release of BACK TO BLACK on the 12 April 2024.

Tracklist

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 – Side A

Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men

Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me

Amy Winehouse – Know You Now

The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack

Billie Holiday – All Of Me

Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

LP1 – Side B

Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs

Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy

Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You

Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry on Their Own

Nick Cave – Song For Amy

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 – Side A

Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser

Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men

Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me

Amy Winehouse – I Heard Love Is Blind

The Specials – Ghost Town

Amy Winehouse – Know You Now

Little Anthony & The Imperials – I’m On The Outside (Looking In)

LP1 – Side B

The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack

Billie Holiday – All Of Me

The Shangri-Las – Dressed In Black

Donny Hathaway – I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know

The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun

Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps

LP2 – Side C

Tony Bennett – Body & Soul

Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

Amy Winehouse – Valerie (Live Lounge version)

Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy

Amy Winehouse – (There Is) No Greater Love

LP2 – Side D

Amy Winehouse – Me & Mr Jones

Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game

Amy Winehouse – Rehab

Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You

Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry On Their Own

Nick Cave – Song For Amy

