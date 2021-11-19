 Wolfmother Release Surprise New Album Rock Out - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Wolfmother Release Surprise New Album Rock Out

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2021

in News

Andrew Stockdale popped out a surprise new Wolfmother album called ‘Rock Out’ today.

The title track is a very Kiss ‘Detroit Rock City’ sounding title track.

‘Rock Out’ is Wolfmother’s sixth album. Stockdale used his lock down downtime to start work on the record in March 2020. He plays nearly all instruments on the album but occasionally had a few tweaks from mates including Hamish Rosser and Alexx McConnell.

The usual classic rock influences are slapped all over ‘Rock Out’.

Andrew will headline Uncaged dates in 2022.

UNCAGED Festival Dates
Saturday 22nd January BRISBANE, Showgrounds
Saturday 29th January MELBOURNE, Coburg Velodrome
Saturday 12th February SYDNEY, Showground

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Is Recovering From Hip Surgery

Pink has revealed she's recovering from a hip operation.

7 hours ago
Justin Bieber (photo supplied)
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Is Coming To Australia and New Zealand

Justin Bieber dates have been announced for Australia and New Zealand for the Justice World Tour.

4 days ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Spends Fourth Week At No 1

Adele secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart with Easy On Me.

5 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Says If 30 Doesn’t Come Now It Never Will

Adele says she'd likely have shelved her comeback album "if it wasn't coming out now".

7 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Wore A Bullet Proof Vest To Joe Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga wore a "bulletproof" dress to U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year.

November 10, 2021
Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong
Gorillaz Are Coming To Your Cinema Screen

Gorillaz’ 'Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong’ will screen in cinemas worldwide for one day only on 8 December 2021.

November 7, 2021
Brad Paisley American Highway bourbon
Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon

American country star Brad Paisley has launched his own brand of bourbon ‘American Highway’.

November 7, 2021