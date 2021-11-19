Wolfmother Release Surprise New Album Rock Out - Noise11.com

Andrew Stockdale popped out a surprise new Wolfmother album called ‘Rock Out’ today.

The title track is a very Kiss ‘Detroit Rock City’ sounding title track.

‘Rock Out’ is Wolfmother’s sixth album. Stockdale used his lock down downtime to start work on the record in March 2020. He plays nearly all instruments on the album but occasionally had a few tweaks from mates including Hamish Rosser and Alexx McConnell.

The usual classic rock influences are slapped all over ‘Rock Out’.

Andrew will headline Uncaged dates in 2022.

UNCAGED Festival Dates

Saturday 22nd January BRISBANE, Showgrounds

Saturday 29th January MELBOURNE, Coburg Velodrome

Saturday 12th February SYDNEY, Showground

