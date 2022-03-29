Wollongong's Yours & Owls Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Yours and Owls music festival due to start in Wollongong this weekend has been cancelled.

The 2022 line-up was:

Hilltop Hoods

Benee

Bliss & Eso

Flight Facilities

The Jungle Giants

Peking Duk

Violent Soho

(The Return Of) Faker

Harvey Sutherland

Jack River

Lastlings

Late Nite Tuff Guy

LDRU

Luca Brasi

Confidence Man

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Arno Faraji

Barkaa

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Budjerah

The Bouys

Fergus James

Floodlights

Hope D

Jen Cloher

Karate Boogaloo

King Stingray

The Meanies

Miiesha

Ninajirachi

Nyxen

Private Function

Surprise Chef

Sycco

The Terrys Vlossom

1300

Alter Boy

Babitha

Bakers Eddy

Boom Child

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Clamm

Clypso

C.O.F.F.I.N

Death By Denim

Good Lekker

Nooky

Rest For The Wicked

The Rions

Shady Nasty

Sophiya

To Octavia

Amends

Bored Shorts

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Classic

Club Camel

Drift

Hellcat Speedracer

Imaginary People

Kitten Heel

Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks

Miners

The Morning Mood

Nosedive

Nothing Rhymes With David

Placement

Private Wives

Proposal

Radicals

Satin Cali

Sesame Girl

Solo Career

Stephen Bourke

Topnovil

Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus:

L N T G

Jennifer Loveless

Toni Yotzi

Ayebatonye

DJ Plead

Barney In The Tunnel

Foura

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cover Sound System

Beachcombers

Wilder & Pryor

Metropolis Locale:

Angelic | The Dirty Mugs | Ellawarra, Roxee Horror & Ruby Jubilee

Fabric & Flora | Florabunda | The Happy Paradox | Hidden Harvest | Lit Gong |

Ovuhm Collective | Señor Friday | Teel Studios | Tim Baker | Wollongong Press Association Yakka Records | Zephyr Magazine

Here is the official announcement:

With the exciting news last month regarding restrictions lifting, we thought we had a smooth run into the 2022 festival; however, mother nature has a different plan. With total exhaustion and sadness, we announce the cancellation of Yours and Owls 2022 due to flooding. With the amount of water that has landed on Stuart Park in the past few weeks, the flash flooding we experienced in The Gong over the weekend and the forecast for the rest of this week, we simply cannot safely execute this year’s event. We have been pumping water off the site, developing other management and mitigation plans, even using the SCG’s famous Super Sopper, but nothing has been a match for the formidable force of La Niña. After lengthy consultation with relevant stakeholders and emergency services and no appropriate alternate event site in the area, we are left with no option other than a full cancellation. Ticket holders will receive a full refund. We appreciate your patience while we go through the relevant processes with the insurer and Moshtix, who will be in contact with you directly (you don’t need to contact them); please keep an eye on your inbox for updates. For further information, please go to Moshtix. The past few years have been an unprecedented shit fight of biblical proportions for the live music industry. We want to thank all our staff, contractors, suppliers, artists, industry colleagues, stakeholders, the local Gong community, and all of you who bought tickets to Yours and Owls 2022 for your continued support; it means the world to us. We share your disappointment and apologise for any inconvenience caused; we would love nothing more than to be gearing up to hang with you all this weekend for Gong Christmas. We will contact all ticket holders regarding the All Ages, After Party and King Stingray workshop with an update on these events in the next few days. If you can spare any of the cash you had stashed to spend this weekend, please consider donating to those people along the East Coast who have been and continue to be severely impacted by these recent and current flood events. Stay safe out there; we will be back bigger and better real soon! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

