Wollongong's Yours & Owls Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Yours and Owls music festival due to start in Wollongong this weekend has been cancelled.
The 2022 line-up was:
Hilltop Hoods
Benee
Bliss & Eso
Flight Facilities
The Jungle Giants
Peking Duk
Violent Soho
(The Return Of) Faker
Harvey Sutherland
Jack River
Lastlings
Late Nite Tuff Guy
LDRU
Luca Brasi
Confidence Man
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Arno Faraji
Barkaa
Big Twisty & The Funknasty
Budjerah
The Bouys
Fergus James
Floodlights
Hope D
Jen Cloher
Karate Boogaloo
King Stingray
The Meanies
Miiesha
Ninajirachi
Nyxen
Private Function
Surprise Chef
Sycco
The Terrys Vlossom
1300
Alter Boy
Babitha
Bakers Eddy
Boom Child
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Clamm
Clypso
C.O.F.F.I.N
Death By Denim
Good Lekker
Nooky
Rest For The Wicked
The Rions
Shady Nasty
Sophiya
To Octavia
Amends
Bored Shorts
Charbel
Chimers
Chloe Dadd
Classic
Club Camel
Drift
Hellcat Speedracer
Imaginary People
Kitten Heel
Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks
Miners
The Morning Mood
Nosedive
Nothing Rhymes With David
Placement
Private Wives
Proposal
Radicals
Satin Cali
Sesame Girl
Solo Career
Stephen Bourke
Topnovil
Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus:
L N T G
Jennifer Loveless
Toni Yotzi
Ayebatonye
DJ Plead
Barney In The Tunnel
Foura
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cover Sound System
Beachcombers
Wilder & Pryor
Metropolis Locale:
Angelic | The Dirty Mugs | Ellawarra, Roxee Horror & Ruby Jubilee
Fabric & Flora | Florabunda | The Happy Paradox | Hidden Harvest | Lit Gong |
Ovuhm Collective | Señor Friday | Teel Studios | Tim Baker | Wollongong Press Association Yakka Records | Zephyr Magazine
Here is the official announcement:
With the exciting news last month regarding restrictions lifting, we thought we had a smooth run into the 2022 festival; however, mother nature has a different plan.
With total exhaustion and sadness, we announce the cancellation of Yours and Owls 2022 due to flooding.
With the amount of water that has landed on Stuart Park in the past few weeks, the flash flooding we experienced in The Gong over the weekend and the forecast for the rest of this week, we simply cannot safely execute this year’s event. We have been pumping water off the site, developing other management and mitigation plans, even using the SCG’s famous Super Sopper, but nothing has been a match for the formidable force of La Niña. After lengthy consultation with relevant stakeholders and emergency services and no appropriate alternate event site in the area, we are left with no option other than a full cancellation.
Ticket holders will receive a full refund. We appreciate your patience while we go through the relevant processes with the insurer and Moshtix, who will be in contact with you directly (you don’t need to contact them); please keep an eye on your inbox for updates. For further information, please go to Moshtix.
The past few years have been an unprecedented shit fight of biblical proportions for the live music industry. We want to thank all our staff, contractors, suppliers, artists, industry colleagues, stakeholders, the local Gong community, and all of you who bought tickets to Yours and Owls 2022 for your continued support; it means the world to us.
We share your disappointment and apologise for any inconvenience caused; we would love nothing more than to be gearing up to hang with you all this weekend for Gong Christmas.
We will contact all ticket holders regarding the All Ages, After Party and King Stingray workshop with an update on these events in the next few days.
If you can spare any of the cash you had stashed to spend this weekend, please consider donating to those people along the East Coast who have been and continue to be severely impacted by these recent and current flood events.
Stay safe out there; we will be back bigger and better real soon!
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!
