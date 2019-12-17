Wu-Tang Clan Members Pay Tribute to Popa Wu Who Died At Age 63

Wu-Tang Clan mentor Popa Wu has died at age 63.
Popa Wu was a cousin of RZA. He was an advisor for Wu-Tang Clan from their formative days.
Ghostfacekillah, Method Man, GZA, Raekwon and U-God have paid tribute to their mentor.
Warrior Popa Wu Tomahawk Rest In Peace G-O-D 👐🏾🙏🏽👐🏾🙏🏽👐🏾🙏🏽👐🏾#wutang #wutangclan pic.twitter.com/esxQHG8NDc
— U-GOD / WU-TANG (@Ugodofwutang) December 16, 2019
