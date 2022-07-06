 10CC Offered Glastonbury Legends Slot - Noise11.com
10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com

10cc at Zoo Twilights 2020 photo by Noise11.com

10CC Offered Glastonbury Legends Slot

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2022

in News

Graham Gouldman claims 10cc were offered the legends slot at Glastonbury.

Graham says it’s unlikely they’ll make it to Worthy Farm to play the Sunday afternoon teatime slot reserved for iconic artists because organisers Emily and Michael Eavis would like the original line-up – also including Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Eric Stewart – to play the Pyramid Stage.

Gouldman told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: “We’ve had an offer to play the legends slot at Glastonbury.

“But they want the original line-up to reform. I don’t think that’s likely.”

In 2012, 10cc embarked on a 40th anniversary tour, however, the only original member to hit the road was Graham.

The touring line-up currently comprises Graham, Paul Burgess, Rick Fenn, Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal.

10cc formed in Stockport in 1972, and between 1972 to 1978, 10cc had five consecutive UK Top 10 albums.

Kevin and Lol quit the band in 1976 due to artistic disagreements and became a duo, while Eric departed in 1995.

Meanwhile, Graham has joined forces with Queen legend Brian May, 74, on the track ‘Floating In Heaven’, which is out next week.

He said: “I’m releasing a track with Brian next week called ‘Floating In Heaven’. It’s to accompany the first images from NASA’s James Webb Telescope.”

Back in March, the guitar god shared a clip of the pair in his studio and teased a collaboration.

May wrote in the caption: “An illustrious visitor to my studio – Graham Gouldman – songwriter with a huge pedigree ! We had fun ! And we might even have a little surprise cooking …. ! Such a great to be able to make music again with real people ! Rock on folks ! Bri (sic)”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

10cc at Zoo Twilights photo by Noise11.com
10cc and Russell Morris Deliver Zoo Twilights Most Hit Driven Show Of the Season

10cc and Russell Morris played Melbourne Zoo Twilights on Friday 21 February and delivered more hits than any other Zoo show is capable of this season.

February 24, 2020
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

January 21, 2020
Randy Newman
Randy Newman, Mavis Staples, Icehouse, 10CC To Play 2020 Zoo Twilights Season

Melbourne’s 2020 Zoo Twilights roster is up with both an all-star Australian and International line-up including Randy Newman, Icehouse, Mavis Staples and 10CC.

October 16, 2019
Frontm3n
Three Frontmen Become Frontm3n for Memo Music Hall Show

Former frontmen but not original members of The Hollies, The Sweet and 10CC have a group called Frontm3n and its coming to Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

October 14, 2019
10cc, photo ros ogorman
10CC Will Return To Australia In 2020

Graham Gouldman will tour 10CC across Australia again in 2020.

October 9, 2019
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Legendary 10cc Founder Graham Gouldman Is At Noise11 iHeartRadio This Week

10cc founder Graham Gouldman tells a remarkable story this week at iHeartRadio Music News powered by Noise11.com.

April 19, 2018
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Graham Gouldman To Tour 10CC Once Again For Australia

Graham Gouldman will bring his 10cc songbook back to Australia for shows in April and May.

February 5, 2018