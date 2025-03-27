A Billy Joel Doco Is In The Works - Noise11.com

A two-part documentary about the life and work of Billy Joel will be released later this year.

On Wednesday, producers at Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the HBO Original project, titled Billy Joel: And So It Goes, will debut on the cable network and stream on Max this summer.

Directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the film is described as an “expansive portrait” of Joel, which will explore the “love, loss, and personal struggles” that informed his music.

“With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations,” a summary reads.

In a statement, Susan promised fans that they will learn a lot about Billy.

“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise,” she commented. “I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”

Tom Hanks and Sean Hayes are among the executive producers of Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

And Sean can’t wait to for viewers to see the project.

“I am so thrilled and honored to be a part of this very special project about an incredibly special talent – one of my music heroes – the one, the only, Billy Joel,” he wrote on Instagram. “This has been a long time coming and I can’t wait for you all to see it this summer.”

The news comes after Joel announced his current tour would be postponed by four months due to a health issue. A representative revealed Billy Joel had recently undergone surgery but didn’t disclose exactly what for.

The Billy Joel in Concert tour will resume in Pittsburgh on 5 July.

