A Merry Kristmas Song from Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson - Noise11.com

Ryan Gosling has released a new Kristmas version of ‘I’m Just Ken’ called ‘Merry Kristmas, Barbie’ and it featured Mark Ronson.

Ronson posted to Instagram “I told him I fantasized about us performing the song live, so we started to dream what that might sound like. I was also dying to show the song in a different context. He demanded I go ‘Full Ronson’ with the arrangement (which I took to mean 2007 Motown/Wall of Sound-obsessed me).”

‘Ken The EP’ features four versions of ‘I’m Just Ken’:

Merry Kristmas Barbie

In My Feeling acoustic

Purple Disco Machine remix

I’m Just Ken original

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

