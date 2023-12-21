 A Merry Kristmas Song from Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson - Noise11.com
Ken The EP Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

A Merry Kristmas Song from Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2023

in News

Ryan Gosling has released a new Kristmas version of ‘I’m Just Ken’ called ‘Merry Kristmas, Barbie’ and it featured Mark Ronson.

Ronson posted to Instagram “I told him I fantasized about us performing the song live, so we started to dream what that might sound like. I was also dying to show the song in a different context. He demanded I go ‘Full Ronson’ with the arrangement (which I took to mean 2007 Motown/Wall of Sound-obsessed me).”

‘Ken The EP’ features four versions of ‘I’m Just Ken’:

Merry Kristmas Barbie
In My Feeling acoustic
Purple Disco Machine remix
I’m Just Ken original

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

