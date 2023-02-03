 A New Dog Trumpet Video Has Arrived ‘No More Travelling’ - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

A New Dog Trumpet Video Has Arrived ‘No More Travelling’

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2023

in News

In the new Dog Trumpet ‘No More Travelling’ Peter O’Doherty does all the travelling for us.

The video was shot by Susan O’Doherty and includes outback footage courtesy of Dominique Pile and Sally Wilson.

“’No more Travelling’ is definitely a Covid song,” Peter O’Doherty tells Noise11.com. “It was written in the first or second wave of Covid lockdowns. I remember when Covid started I thought ‘oh well, they’ll lock down for a couple of weeks and we’ll get the painful part out of the way’. Its interesting. No-one did foresee what was coming. Two weeks turned into two and a half years. We are still dealing with it now almost three years later. There is a song about no more travelling, no more festivals, no more usual affairs, people getting out on the streets and going to work.

“As a musician and a visual artist, we spend a lot of time at home anyway. In some ways it was the silver lining for us. We got to do that without having any other distractions which resulted in us making this album and being able to concentrate on this and not do too many other things.

‘No More Travelling talks about my neighbour who just passed away. That’s a bit of artistic licence but it definitely touched a lot of people we know who did pass over that time. I am not sure if we are really out of the Covid experience. It might be something we live with forever. There might be more songs along the same track”.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement SOLD OUT
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival
24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle
28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Baz Warne of The Stranglers Say The Band Will End When Jean-Jacques Burnel Leaves

The Stranglers will be no more when J.J. Burnel, the last founding member still with band, decides to leave.

42 seconds ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Play First Show Since New Zealand 2017

Bruce Springsteen & The Street Band kicked off their first world tour since 2017 this week in Tampa, Florida.

4 hours ago
Elton John Honky Château 50th Anniversary Reissue
Elton John’s ‘Honky Chateau’ Gets 50th Anniversary Make-Over

Elton John’s next anniversary edition will be the ‘Honky Chateau’ expanded edition.

24 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne’s “Touring Days Are Over”

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he can no longer tour due to injures he sustained four years again. All dates on his upcoming European tour have been cancelled and Ozzy says he never thought his “touring days would have ended this way.”

1 day ago
The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley
The Who To Release Live Album With Orchestra

The Who will release a live album with a 50-piece orchestra recorded in 2019.

2 days ago
Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia In June

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia with dates set for June. He was last in the country in 2019.

2 days ago
Chuck Sneed third right top row
Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80

Floyd Sneed, the original drummer for Three Dog Night, has died at age 80.

3 days ago