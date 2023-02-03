A New Dog Trumpet Video Has Arrived ‘No More Travelling’ - Noise11.com

In the new Dog Trumpet ‘No More Travelling’ Peter O’Doherty does all the travelling for us.

The video was shot by Susan O’Doherty and includes outback footage courtesy of Dominique Pile and Sally Wilson.

“’No more Travelling’ is definitely a Covid song,” Peter O’Doherty tells Noise11.com. “It was written in the first or second wave of Covid lockdowns. I remember when Covid started I thought ‘oh well, they’ll lock down for a couple of weeks and we’ll get the painful part out of the way’. Its interesting. No-one did foresee what was coming. Two weeks turned into two and a half years. We are still dealing with it now almost three years later. There is a song about no more travelling, no more festivals, no more usual affairs, people getting out on the streets and going to work.

“As a musician and a visual artist, we spend a lot of time at home anyway. In some ways it was the silver lining for us. We got to do that without having any other distractions which resulted in us making this album and being able to concentrate on this and not do too many other things.

‘No More Travelling talks about my neighbour who just passed away. That’s a bit of artistic licence but it definitely touched a lot of people we know who did pass over that time. I am not sure if we are really out of the Covid experience. It might be something we live with forever. There might be more songs along the same track”.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi

4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement SOLD OUT

5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse

10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield

12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club

18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar

24 February, St Kilda, George Lane

25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)

26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)

10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room

13 March, Taste of Huon Festival

24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle

28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Get tickets here

