ABBA Adds New Member To Become ABIBA - Noise11.com

ABBA may soon be ABIBA is Sir Ian McKellen has his way.

Sir Ian McKellen met with up with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus for their regular knitting session and once again raised the idea of becoming a member of ABBA.

Sir Ian and Björn have followed up last year’s Christmas message with an all-new message featuring a new edition of the ABBA Voyage poster with Sir Ian included.

“Maybe next year it can be ABIBA,” Sir Ian says.

Sir Ian and Björn also posted a video in 2021.

