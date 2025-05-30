ABBA Confirm Voyage Is Coming To Australia, And Four Songs Added To Show - Noise11.com

After much rumour and speculation, it is confirmed that ABBA Voyage will come to Australia.

In a throwaway statement at the Universal Music site announcing the extra songs it also says, “Abba Voyage” It began in May 2022, and had to end in November 2024, but since then the functions have been extended until January 2026 due to great success. Once the show is over, the band intends to take the tour show, including Asia, Australia and North America but many details are not yet known”.

Rumours of the Australian shows have been arounds for some time. He is known that scouts for the ABBA show have visited Sydney and Melbourne, and it has been said there has been a bidding war between the governments of New South Wales and Victoria for the show but there has never been concrete proof that a deal was done.

At this point we do not know who will get the show but based on the Universal announcement, Australia is definitely in … somewhere soon.

ABBA have premiered their changes to the Voyage setlist with four songs added and only one removed.

New to the show are ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘The Name of the Game’ and ‘Money Money Money. Out is ‘When All is Said and Done’.

The Voyage setlist May 2025

The Visitors (from The Visitors, 1981)

Hole in Your Soul (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

SOS (from ABBA, 1975)

Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)

Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Fernando (from ABBA, 1975)

Super Trouper / Take A Chance On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980 and The Album, 1977)

Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)

Does Your Mother Know? (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Lay All Your Love On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980)

Summer Night City (single, 1978)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2)

Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

The Name of the Game (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021)

I Still Have Faith in You (from Voyage, 2021)

Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)

Money, Money, Money (from Arrival, 1976)

Thank You For The Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)

The Winner Takes It All (from Super Trouper, 1980)

ABBA Voyage is playing at the ABBA Arena in London, booking to 27 October 2025.

