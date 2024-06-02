ABBA Receive Swedish Knighthoods - Noise11.com

The four members of beloved Swedish pop act ABBA have received the Swedish version of a knighthood.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson became Commanders of the First Class

in the Royal Order of Vasa, after a ceremony with the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday.

The group rarely appear in public together but all four came to the royal palace in Stockholm to be honoured. They received the honour for their “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

ABBA are among the first Swedes to receive the honour in more than 50 years as it was revived in 2022.

Candidates were nominated by the general public and the Swedish government, with the final choices made by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

