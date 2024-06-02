 ABBA Receive Swedish Knighthoods - Noise11.com
Abba regroup in 2016

Abba regroup in 2016 (photo from Abba Facebook page)

ABBA Receive Swedish Knighthoods

June 2, 2024

in News

The four members of beloved Swedish pop act ABBA have received the Swedish version of a knighthood.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson became Commanders of the First Class

in the Royal Order of Vasa, after a ceremony with the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday.

The group rarely appear in public together but all four came to the royal palace in Stockholm to be honoured. They received the honour for their “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

ABBA are among the first Swedes to receive the honour in more than 50 years as it was revived in 2022.

Candidates were nominated by the general public and the Swedish government, with the final choices made by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

music-news.com

