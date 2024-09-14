ABBA Update 1982 ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’ of With ‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ - Noise11.com

ABBA will give their Greatest Hits collections an update adding ‘Voyage’ tracks to the best of for ‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ coming in October.

In 1982 ABBA released ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’ with 13 tracks including the all new ‘Summer Night City’ for the first time at the time.

‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ is 38 tracks with the five focus tracks/singles from ‘Voyage’ make up the last five tracks off the album.

13. I Still Have Faith In You

14. Don’t Shut Me Down

15. Just A Notion

16. Little Things

17. No Doubt About It

‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ also includes additional songs from the first 10 years not included on ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’.

Songs not on ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’ marked with *.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. People Need Love (from Ring Ring, 1973) *

2. He Is Your Brother (from Ring Ring, 1973) *

3. Ring Ring (from Ring Ring, 1973)

4. Love Isn’t Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough) (from Ring Ring, 1973) *

5. Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)

6. Honey Honey (from Waterloo, 1974) *

7. Hasta Manana (from Waterloo, 1974) *

8. So Long (from ABBA, 1975)

9. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do (from ABBA, 1975)

10. SOS (from ABBA, 1975)

11. Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)

12. Fernando (from Greatest Hits, 1975)

13. Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)

14. Money, Money, Money (from Arrival, 1976)

15. Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)

16. The Name Of The Game (from ABBA: The Album, 1977)

17. Take A Chance On Me (from ABBA: The Album, 1977)

18. Eagle (from ABBA: The Album, 1977) *

19. Summer Night City (standalone single 1978)

20. Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vouz, 1979)

21. Does Your Mother Know (from Voulez-Vouz, 1979)

Disc 2

1. Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vouz, 1979)

2. Angeleyes (from Voulez-Vouz, 1979) *

3. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2, 1979)

4. I Have A Dream (from Voulez-Vouz, 1979) *

5. The Winner Takes it All (from Super Trooper, 1980)

6. Super Trouper (from Super Trooper, 1980)

7. Lay All Your Love On Me (from Super Trooper, 1980) *

8. One Of Us (from The Visitors, 1981)

9. Head Over Heels (from The Visitors, 1981) *

10. When All Is Said And Done (from The Visitors, 1981) *

11. The Day Before You Came (from The Singles The First Ten Years, 1982)

12. Under Attack (from The Singles The First Ten Years, 1982)

13. I Still Have Faith In You (from Voyage, 2021) *

14. Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021) *

15. Just A Notion (from Voyage, 2021) *

16. Little Things (from Voyage, 2021) *

17. No Doubt About It (from Voyage, 2021) *

‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ will be released on 25 October 2025.

