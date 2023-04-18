 ABBA ‘Voyage’ Sells Its One Millionth Ticket - Noise11.com
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic

ABBA ‘Voyage’ Sells Its One Millionth Ticket

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

ABBA live concert experience avatar show Voyage has sold over one million tickets at its London residency.

ABBA have clocked up their one millionth visitor to the ‘Voyage’ avatar show in London in less than 12 months.

To pick the one millionth ticket holder, people going to the show that evening were asked to submit a video explaining what ABBA meant to them. 20-year-old Josie Felix was chosen after telling how her father played ABBA on the way home from school. She wrote a song to tell the story.

ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus met Josie and her family at the show. It features avatars performing an ABBA concert to a real band. The London show has been extended until 2026. It will then tour the world.

‘Voyage’ opened on 25 May, 2022.

The setlist for ABBA Voyage is:

The Visitors (from The Visitors, 1981)
Hole in Your Soul (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
SOS (from ABBA, 1975)
Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)
Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
Fernando (from ABBA, 1975)
Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)
Does Your Mother Know? (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
Lay All Your Love On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980)
Summer Night City (single, 1978)
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2)
Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
When All Is Said And Done (from The Visitors, 1981)
Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021)
I Still Have Faith in You (from Voyage, 2021)
Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)
Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)
Thank You For The Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
The Winner Takes It All (from Super Trouper, 1980)

