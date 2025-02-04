 AC/DC Add European Dates After North America - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Add European Dates After North America

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2025

in News

AC/DC have extended the 2025 Power Up tour with dates added for Europe of the North American tour.

AC/DC will begin the European leg of the tour in Prague on 26 June after finishing up in North America in Cleveland on 28 May. The North American tour will begin in Minneapolis on 10 April 2025.

Euro Tour dates:
Jun. 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letňany
Jun. 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
Jul. 04 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Jul. 08 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf
Jul. 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Metropolitano Stadium,
Jul. 20 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Jul. 24 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds,
Jul. 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
Aug. 05 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Racecourse
Aug. 09 – Paris, France @ Stade De France
Aug. 17 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Messe Karlsruhe
Aug. 21 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Murrayfield Stadium

North America dates:

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
April 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
April 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
April 22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @Allegiant Stadium
April 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
May 04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
May 12 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
May 16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
May 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

The Euro tour will end in Scotland on 27 August leaving the option open for the much rumoured Australian dates in the Aussie summer around Christmas.

AC/DC’s last Australian tour was just prior to Christmas 2015. A 2025 summer tour will come exactly 10 years after the last Australian tour as part of the Rock Or Bust world tour.

