AC/DC Add European Dates After North America - Noise11.com

AC/DC have extended the 2025 Power Up tour with dates added for Europe of the North American tour.

AC/DC will begin the European leg of the tour in Prague on 26 June after finishing up in North America in Cleveland on 28 May. The North American tour will begin in Minneapolis on 10 April 2025.

Euro Tour dates:

Jun. 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letňany

Jun. 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Jul. 04 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Jul. 08 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf

Jul. 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Metropolitano Stadium,

Jul. 20 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Jul. 24 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds,

Jul. 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

Aug. 05 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Racecourse

Aug. 09 – Paris, France @ Stade De France

Aug. 17 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Messe Karlsruhe

Aug. 21 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Murrayfield Stadium

North America dates:

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

April 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

April 22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @Allegiant Stadium

April 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

May 04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

May 12 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

May 16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

The Euro tour will end in Scotland on 27 August leaving the option open for the much rumoured Australian dates in the Aussie summer around Christmas.

AC/DC’s last Australian tour was just prior to Christmas 2015. A 2025 summer tour will come exactly 10 years after the last Australian tour as part of the Rock Or Bust world tour.

