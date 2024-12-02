AC/DC Announce First North American Tour In Nine Years - Noise11.com

AC/DC have announced that they will be embarking on North American tour in 2025. The band have announced that they will be bringing their Power Up Tour to the U.S. next spring.

“AC/DC returns to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years,” the band wrote on their official Instagram page. “Tickets to the 2025 Power Up North American Tour go on sale December 6 at 12PM local time.”

The upcoming shows will mark the first time AC/DC have toured the U.S. in nearly a decade.

The 13-date U.S. stadium tour will kick off on 10 April at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with stops in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and more. The U.S. leg of the tour will conclude on 28 May at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Power Up Tour, in support of AC/DC’s 17th studio album of the same name, kicked off on 17 May in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, with The Pretty Reckless opening for the European leg of the tour.

The tour comes after an eight-year hiatus for the band, who last toured in 2016. Amid the 2016 trek, singer Brian Johnson took a step back due to hearing problems, while bassist Cliff Williams later announced his retirement due to health issues, leaving Angus Young as the last active member of the band.

However, AC/DC reunited in 2020 to release their latest album, Power Up.

The band’s current line-up, which will tour North America next year, includes Johnson, Young, Chris Chaney, Matt Laug and Stevie Young.

Tickets go on sale December 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

Tour dates:

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

April 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

April 22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @Allegiant Stadium

April 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

May 04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

May 12 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

May 16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

