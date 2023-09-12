AC/DC Replace Phil Rudd with Matt Laug - Noise11.com

AC/DC have appointed former Alanis, Slash and Alice Cooper drummer Matt Laug to the band for the PowerTrip 2023 show in October.

AC/DC made the announcement saying, “PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who’s coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums”.

They also released a short clip of the new line-up performing ‘If You Want Blood’.

AC/DC’s last show was 20 September 2016 in Philadelphia with Axl Rose on lead vocals.

AC/DC setlist 20 September, 2016 Philadelphia

Rock or Bust (from Rock or Bust, 2014)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder (from Rock or Bust, 2014)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation (from Power Age, 1978)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Given the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Live Wire (from TNT, 1975)

Sin City (from Power Age, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

T.N.T. (from TNT, 1975)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Encore:

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Riff Raff (from Power Age, 1978)

Problem Child (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

PowerTrip is on 6, 7 and 8 October with AC/DC on day two.

6 October features Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden.

7 October is AC/DC and Judas Priest.

8 October in Metallica and Tool.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

