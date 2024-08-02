Adele Pauses German Show After Torrential Downpour - Noise11.com

Adele has paused a Munich concert after rain made her dress to hard to wear.

Adele’s highly anticipated concert in Germany on Friday was hit by a torrential storm.

Adele was wearing a deep blue dress with a long train. The train, that had been trailing across the floor of the stage, was so long that it started to soak up the water from the storm, making it impossible to wear.

“Sadly I have to take this gorgeous train off because it is wet and heavy,” she told the crowd. She then called over her backing singers, asking, “Girls, can you help me?”

While they worked to undo the train, Adele talked to the audience, saying, “I got a weather update and it said it wasn’t gonna be raining in time for the show, so I thought, ‘Let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it’ like a right fucky.’ I was underneath the stage back there.”

She joked, “I can hear you all by the way. You lot in the corner over here on this side, you’re a real vibe but then you had me shook cos one of you was like ‘We can see you under there; and I’m standing in my underwear!'”

She then started another song, while her train was taken off the stage.

She was performing the first of a 10-show run in Germany. Hours before the concert started, she posted a photo to Instagram, saying, “See you soon. I’m bloody shitting myself.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

