 Adidas Gives Racist Dick Kanye West The Boot - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adidas Gives Racist Dick Kanye West The Boot

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2022

in News

Adidas has severed ties with extremist rapper Kanye West after his recently run of insane racist remarks.

West, the most despicable rapper since R. Kelly, was given the arse by Adidas with the company issuing a statement saying it will “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

West has been spewing anti-Semitic comments leading to a ban by both Facebook and Twitter.

Adidas advised, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The cancellation of the contact is expected to be worth around $250 million to West.

Adidas have removed all West products effective immediately.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West
MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing

US entertainment company MRC has cancelled a completed documentary on Kanye West after the racist twit's recent rants.

31 seconds ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has A New Album But No Tour Yet

Taylor Swift will tour "when it's time".

2 hours ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him

Kanye West has taken legal action against a small burger business College Dropout Burgers in Melbourne, Australia all because they were paying tribute to him.

1 day ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

1 day ago
Christina Perri
Christina Perri Has her Second Child

Christina Perri is a mother of two. Perry shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of her breastfeeding her newborn, a daughter named Pixie, in a hospital and revealed that she was born on Saturday.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gorillaz Premiere A Vodka

Gorillaz have teamed up with Smirnoff to launch their own bottle of special edition vodka.

2 days ago
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

2 days ago