Adidas Gives Racist Dick Kanye West The Boot - Noise11.com

Adidas has severed ties with extremist rapper Kanye West after his recently run of insane racist remarks.

West, the most despicable rapper since R. Kelly, was given the arse by Adidas with the company issuing a statement saying it will “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

West has been spewing anti-Semitic comments leading to a ban by both Facebook and Twitter.

Adidas advised, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The cancellation of the contact is expected to be worth around $250 million to West.

Adidas have removed all West products effective immediately.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

