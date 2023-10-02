 Aerosmith Postponed All Remaining 2023 Dates - Noise11.com
Aerosmith Postponed All Remaining 2023 Dates

Aerosmith have postponed all of their 2023 tour dates as Steven Tyler has suffered a fractured larynx.

Aerosmith had been due to hit the road again over the course of this year but the already-postponed dates have now been pushed back to next year as their frontman continues to undergo surgery for his vocal health.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band said: “To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more. ”

Tyler also gave his own statement, in which he admitted that he was “heartbroken” to have let the fans down but promised them that they will be back as soon as possible.

He said: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

The band launched the ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour’ on September 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but now ground to a halt just three shows after Tyler experienced difficulties during the concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday (09.09.23) and doctors subsequently ordered him not to sing for 30 days.

The tour had initially been due to resume on October 1.

music-news.com

