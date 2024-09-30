 After Aerosmith Tom Hamilton Forms New Band Close Enemies - Noise11.com
After Aerosmith Tom Hamilton Forms New Band Close Enemies

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2024

in News

Following the demise of Aerosmith, bass player Tom Hamilton has decided to continue with a new band called Close Enemies.

Close Enemies is Tom on bass, Trace Foster (Angus Young’s guitar tech), Tony Brock (The Babys) on drums, Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow/Don Henley band) on guitar and Chasen Hampton on vocals.

Tom tweeted, “Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I’m playing with called Close Enemies. We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We’re going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we’re doing a show in Nashville on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!”

Aerosmith came to a grinding halt in August 2024 with the following announcement:

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.

It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.

We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

