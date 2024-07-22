 Alan Parsons Commissioned To Create New 5:1 and Dolby Mixes of ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Live 1994 - Noise11.com
Alan Parsons Commissioned To Create New 5:1 and Dolby Mixes of 'Dark Side of the Moon' Live 1994

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2024

in News

Alan Parsons, the original engineer of Pink Floyd’s 1974 classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, has been asked back to create new 5:1 editions of the 1994 Live At Earls Court performance of the album.

In a statement Alan said, “It was a fantastic experience to go back to the songs I knew so well from the original album. Remixing this amazing live performance was a real treat.”

Parsons has created new stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes of the recently completed Pink Floyd: Live at Earls Court in London 1994 that played the entirety of The Dark Side Of The Moon. David Gilmour personally commissioned Alan (who engineered the original 1973 album) and approved the final mixes.

In 1994 Pink Floyd played 15 shows at Earls Court in London. The centrepiece of the shows was the performance of the complete ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ album.

The tour was part of The Division Bell world tour. The tour was eventually documented with the live album ‘Pulse’, released in 1995.

