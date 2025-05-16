Alice In Chains Drummer Sean Kinney Updates Health After Show Cancellations - Noise11.com

Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains has updated fans on the condition of his health after all shows in May were cancelled because of the drummer’s health scare.

The Alice In Chains concert in Connecticut was cancelled at the last moment on 8 May.

Alice In Chains posted at the time:

“After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows.”

AIC continued, “While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”

And now an update from Kinney:

“THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE WTF? Firstly, to everyone who came out to the Mohegan Sun show and was affected by the short-notice cancellation, and to everyone who had tickets to come see the band at one of the other shows, thanks for your understanding. It’s not lost on the band and myself that you spend money, make plans and alter your schedules to come and see us, and it’s deeply disappointing to have had this happen. I was very much looking forward to getting back out there and playing with the band again, and it’s been a difficult but necessary decision to make. I don’t personally utilize social media and I’m not particularly fond of my health issues being made public, but I understand that people are concerned. When the doctors advised me against playing in the short-term, I quickly went through The 5 Stages of Grief: 1. Denial (I’m fine)

2. Anger (Fuck this – I’m still going to play)

3. Bargaining (What’s it gonna take for me to hear a better diagnosis?)

4. Depression (This sucks)

5. Acceptance (This sucks, but okay) I finally concluded that medical doctors with many hard-earned degrees on their walls might know a bit more about health than a musician with some shiny spray-painted records on his wall. The outpouring of love, concern and well wishes has been both extremely humbling and very much appreciated.

The good news is that I’m going to be fine and I’m going to live. The bad news (for some of you?) is that I’m going to be fine and I’m going to live.”

