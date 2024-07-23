Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025 - Noise11.com

Alien Ant Farm will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since the first and last time in 2002.

In 2002 Alien Ant Farm came to Australia for Big Day Out. In 2001 they had just had a number one hit in Australia with their cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’. The song was also featured in the movie ‘American Pie 2’.

Alien Ant Farm features three original members Dryden Mitchell (vocals), Terry Corso (guitars), Mike Cosgrove (drums) and Tye Zamora (bass).

They will tour Australia with CKY (Camp Kill Yourself)who share a similar timeline, also originating around 1999 and while Alien Ant Farm called their debut album ‘Greatest Hits’, CKY called theirs ‘Volume 1’.

Alien Ant Farm and CKY February 2025 Australian Tour Dates:

Friday 7th February BRISBANE, Princess Theatre

Saturday 8th February SYDNEY, Metro Theatre

Sunday 9th February MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre

Tuesday 11th February ADELAIDE, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 12th February PERTH, Magnet House

PRESALE: Friday July 25 – 9:00am (Local)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE: Tuesday July 29 – 9:00am (Local)

TICKETS FROM: https://thephoenix.au

