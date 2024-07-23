 Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025 - Noise11.com
Alien Ant Farm

Alien Ant Farm

Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2024

in News

Alien Ant Farm will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since the first and last time in 2002.

In 2002 Alien Ant Farm came to Australia for Big Day Out. In 2001 they had just had a number one hit in Australia with their cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’. The song was also featured in the movie ‘American Pie 2’.

Alien Ant Farm features three original members Dryden Mitchell (vocals), Terry Corso (guitars), Mike Cosgrove (drums) and Tye Zamora (bass).

They will tour Australia with CKY (Camp Kill Yourself)who share a similar timeline, also originating around 1999 and while Alien Ant Farm called their debut album ‘Greatest Hits’, CKY called theirs ‘Volume 1’.

Alien Ant Farm and CKY February 2025 Australian Tour Dates:

Friday 7th February BRISBANE, Princess Theatre
Saturday 8th February SYDNEY, Metro Theatre
Sunday 9th February MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre
Tuesday 11th February ADELAIDE, Lion Arts Factory
Wednesday 12th February PERTH, Magnet House

PRESALE: Friday July 25 – 9:00am (Local)
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE: Tuesday July 29 – 9:00am (Local)
TICKETS FROM: https://thephoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Gives Permission For Kamala Harris To Use Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyoncé has reportedly granted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom during her presidential campaign.

1 hour ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Spotted In Paris Amidst Rumours She Will Perform at the Olympics

Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris after rumours swirl she will perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Enter Guinness Book of Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, the global authority on record-breaking, have presented The Killers (USA) with two certificates ahead of their gig at London’s The O2 arena on Monday night, for their hit “Mr Brightside”, which has been awarded two iconic Guinness World Records (GWR) titles.

July 11, 2024
Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

July 9, 2024
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Cover The Waterboys ‘Whole Of The Moon’

Brandon Flowers wishes he'd written The Waterboys' 'Whole of the Moon'.

July 9, 2024
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have No Plans For 20th Anniversary

Kasabian are not interested in celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

July 8, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have been granted permission to turn an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.

July 8, 2024