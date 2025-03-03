All Four R.E.M. Members Reunite for One Song - Noise11.com

All four members of R.E.M., Michael Stipe, Bill Berry, Mike Mills and Peter Buck, reunited in Thursday at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia.

The occasion was the Athens stopover for the Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy & Friends tour where Shannon and Narducy are performing R.E.M.’s ‘Fables of the Reconstruction’.

R.E.M., Shannon and Narducy performed ‘Pretty Persuasion’, a song originally from the second R.E,.M. album ‘Reckoning’ in 1984.

The Shannon and Narducy setlist also featured collaborations with Bill Berry on ‘Wendel Lee’, Mike Mills on ‘Strange’, ‘Find The River’ and ‘1,000,000’ and Peter Buck and Mike Mills on ‘Sitting Still’ and ‘Harborcoat’. And Buck, Mills and Berry on ‘Cuyahoga’.

The setlist was:

Fables of the Reconstruction

Feeling Gravitys Pull

Maps and Legends

Driver 8

Life and How to Live It

Old Man Kensey

Can’t Get There From Here

Green Grow the Rushes

Kohoutek

Auctioneer (Another Engine)

Good Advices

Wendell Gee (with Bill Berry)

Romance

Strange (Wire cover) (with Mike Mills)

Time After Time (AnnElise)

Bandwagon

World Leader Pretend

7 Chinese Bros.

Little America

Camera

Disturbance at the Heron House

Find the River (with Mike Mills)

Wolves, Lower

1,000,000 (with Mike Mills)

Gardening at Night

Sitting Still (with Peter Buck & Mike Mills)

Harborcoat (with Peter Buck & Mike Mills)

Pretty Persuasion (with R.E.M.)

Second Guessing (with Peter Buck, Mike Mills, & Bill Berry)

Encore:

So. Central Rain

Cuyahoga (with Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry)

Windout

Toys in the Attic (Aerosmith cover) (with Dave Hill)

R.E.M. last played together for the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. That was their first time together 2016. R.E.M.’s last tour was the ‘Accelerate’ tour of 2008.

