Amber Lawrence Releases Suburban Cowgirl Album And Debut Children's Book - Noise11 Music News

Amber Lawrence has marked a major career milestone with the release of her eighth studio album, Suburban Cowgirl, arriving alongside her first children’s book of the same name, a project that reflects on her journey from suburban Sydney to becoming one of Australia’s most successful contemporary country artists.

by Paul Cashmere

Amber Lawrence has released her eighth studio album, Suburban Cowgirl, and simultaneously published her debut children’s book, The Suburban Cowgirl, bringing together two projects that draw from the same personal story. The six-time Golden Guitar winner says both releases examine her upbringing in Sydney’s suburbs and the path that led her into Australian country music, a career that has now spanned more than two decades.

For Amber Lawrence, the dual release represents both a personal reflection and a career statement. The album is the follow-up to 2022’s ARIA Award nominated Living For The Highlights and finds the singer-songwriter embracing themes of identity, family, ambition and resilience. At the same time, the children’s book retells her own story for younger readers, tracing the journey of a city girl who dreams of becoming a country singer despite growing up far from Australia’s traditional country music heartlands.

Speaking about the project, Lawrence said the title finally captures something she has always felt about herself.

“I’m from Mascot,” she said. “I love country music. I love telling stories. I always was the Suburban Cowgirl. It just took an album to make it official.”

The album’s focus track, Sing Me Home, serves as a reflection on Lawrence’s two decades on the road. Co-written with Australian-born Nashville songwriter Isabella Kearney Nurse, the song references Lawrence’s earliest recordings while acknowledging the audience that has supported her career.

“When people say my song helped them get through something in life, that’s just another little bit of fuel to keep on driving and keep on singing,” Lawrence said.

Suburban Cowgirl was created during an especially busy period in Lawrence’s life. The album was assembled between touring commitments, family responsibilities and international performances, including appearances in Lithuania and the Philippines entertaining Australian troops. Producer Matt Fell, whose credits include work with Troy Cassar-Daley and Fanny Lumsden, helped shape a collection that Lawrence deliberately approached differently from previous projects.

Among the standout tracks is That’s Cowgirl To Me, a song co-written with Melanie Dyer that serves as a career retrospective. Kick The Doors Down emerged from a Nashville writing session with Phil Barton and became a defining theme for the record. Elsewhere, You Can Admit You Like Country Music examines changing perceptions of the genre following the increased mainstream attention generated by Beyoncé’s country recordings, while Live A Country Song, co-written with The Wolfe Brothers, argues that country values and experiences extend well beyond rural postcodes.

The album also contains deeply personal moments. Smallest Years, written with Liam Quinn, explores parenthood and the fleeting nature of childhood, inspired by a phrase Lawrence had carried in her diary for years. According to Lawrence, the emotional impact of the song became clear when her husband was moved to tears upon hearing it.

The release adds another chapter to a career that began in Tamworth in the early 2000s after Lawrence left a successful career as a chartered accountant with Qantas. Born in Sydney and raised in Mascot, Lawrence initially entered the country music scene through busking and talent competitions before releasing her debut recordings independently.

Since then she has become one of Australia’s most enduring country artists. Multiple albums have reached the ARIA Top 50, including 3, Superheroes, Happy Ever After, Our Backyard and Spark. Her 2019 album Spark reached No. 1 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart, while Living For The Highlights earned an ARIA nomination for Best Country Album.

Beyond her recording career, Lawrence has developed a significant profile through children’s music releases, television appearances, radio broadcasting and extensive work supporting Australian military personnel and veterans. She has also mentored young performers through her Be Your Own Superhero school program, bringing music and career guidance to hundreds of schools across Australia.

The publication of The Suburban Cowgirl expands that commitment to younger audiences. The book follows a young Amber navigating life in suburban Sydney, where traffic replaces cattle and city streets replace paddocks, while still pursuing a dream of becoming a country singer. The story culminates at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where Lawrence’s own professional journey began.

The release arrives as Lawrence prepares to return to the road for the Suburban Cowgirl Tour and a series of festival appearances throughout 2026. As an ambassador for the Gympie Music Muster, she will also play a prominent role at this year’s event.

With both a new album and a new literary venture now available, Lawrence continues to broaden her creative reach while remaining closely connected to the story that launched her career. More than 20 years after first heading to Tamworth, she has found a name for that journey and turned it into two new projects that look both backwards and forwards at the same time.

Tour dates:

Friday May 29, Ruby, Ruby Community Hall

Tuesday July 7, Tamworth, The Press 2340

Thursday July 9, Bathurst, Little Alberts

Friday July 10, Robertson, Robertson Public House

Saturday July 11, Canberra, Canberra Irish Club

Friday July 24, Hunter Valley, Qirkz Hunter Valley

Saturday July 25, Campbelltown, The Beer Shed

August 27-30, Gympie, Gympie Music Muster

October 2-3, Deniliquin, Deni Ute Muster

Friday October 23, Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

Saturday October 24, Clare Valley, Greg Cooley Wines

Sunday October 25, Murray Delta, Murray Delta Juke Joint

Saturday November 28, Launceston, Launceston Country Music Festival

Ticket information is available via Amber Lawrence’s official website.

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