Deni Ute Muster 2026 Announces Massive Lineup Led By Tones And I - Noise11 Music News

Deni Ute Muster has unveiled its 2026 lineup featuring Tones And I, Lee Kernaghan and a stacked bill of Australian and international artists set for Deniliquin.

by Paul Cashmere

Following a record-breaking, sold-out 2025 edition, the Deni Ute Muster has confirmed its 2026 program for Friday 2 October and Saturday 3 October 2026 in Deniliquin, NSW. The event will be headlined by Tones And I, joined by Lee Kernaghan, Tyler Braden, Sheppard, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Furnace & The Fundamentals, Casey Barnes, Amber Lawrence, Zac & George, Taylor Moss, Ethan Miller, Bella Mackenzie, Tori Darke and Austin Mackay, with further acts confirmed for the Sunrice Day Stage. The announcement reinforces the Muster’s standing as one of Australia’s most attended regional festivals.

The Deni Ute Muster continues to operate as both a major live music destination and a cultural gathering built around ute culture and regional identity. Drawing close to 20,000 patrons annually, the event has become a key tourism driver for Deniliquin, supported by more than 1,000 volunteers and returning close to $100,000 to community groups. The 2026 lineup reflects a broad cross-section of contemporary country, pop crossover, rock, and live performance spectacle.

Tones And I anchors the 2026 bill as the global pop force behind Dance Monkey, one of the most streamed songs in history. Since emerging from busking roots in 2019, she has accumulated billions of streams, multiple ARIA Awards, and international chart success, including recent collaborations such as Gone Gone Gone with David Guetta and Teddy Swims.

Lee Kernaghan returns as one of Australian country music’s most decorated figures, with a catalogue spanning more than three decades, 13 studio albums, 38 Golden Guitars and a deep songbook tied to rural storytelling. Tyler Braden brings US country momentum, while Sheppard continue their global pop trajectory following multiple international hits and ARIA chart success. Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley will appear together, extending their collaborative live touring partnership into 2026.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager Vicky Lowry said: “We’re incredibly excited to present our artist announcement for the 2026 Deni Ute Muster, especially following what was a record-breaking, sold-out event in 2025. Each year, we work hard to curate a lineup that reflects the spirit of the Muster, bringing together iconic artists, emerging talent, and unforgettable live experiences for our community and visitors.”

She added: “The Deni Ute Muster has always been about more than just music. It’s about celebrating Australian culture, connecting people from all walks of life, and creating something truly unique in regional Australia.”

First staged in 1999 as the Deni Play on the Plains Festival, the event was created to attract visitors during a period of regional drought. Ute culture quickly became central to its identity, evolving into a national phenomenon. In its debut year, the Muster drew approximately 5,000 attendees and set a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of legally registered utes, a record that still stands.

Since then, the festival has grown into one of Australia’s signature regional events, supported by Destination NSW and widely regarded as a “bucket list” destination. Its combination of live music, motorsport-style ute activities, and community engagement has positioned it uniquely within Australia’s festival landscape, bridging country music heritage with contemporary mainstream acts.

While the 2026 lineup reflects the event’s increasingly broad musical scope, blending country, pop and party-driven live performance, it also highlights the ongoing balancing act faced by large regional festivals. The inclusion of global pop artists alongside traditional country headliners reflects a strategy designed to maintain broad appeal and sustain large-scale attendance.

For some long-term country music followers, the evolution of programming toward crossover and high-energy live acts signals a shift away from purely genre-focused curation. However, the Muster’s continued emphasis on Australian country staples such as Lee Kernaghan, Casey Barnes and Amber Lawrence ensures the foundation of the event remains firmly grounded in its origins.

With Early Bird tickets already sold out and general admission now available, demand is tracking strongly for 2026. Organisers say further announcements, including expanded Day Stage programming and on-site activations, will follow. As anticipation builds, Deniliquin again prepares to host one of the country’s largest regional music gatherings across 2 and 3 October 2026.

Tickets on sale now from deniutemuster.com.au

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