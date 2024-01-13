Anderson .Paak Files For Divorce - Noise11.com

Anderson .Paak has filed for divorce from wife Jaylyn Chang, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Anderson .Paak has been married to his second wife, Jaylyn, for 13 years.

He filed court documents on Friday, according to US Weekly.

In the documents he requested to terminate the court’s ability to award himself or Jaylyn any spousal support.

He also asked to share legal and physical custody of their two sons, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, six.

Anderson .Paak had previously revealed he was married to someone else when he was 21, but said Jaylyn was the “only wife that matters.”

The couple married in November 2010 after meeting in at a gospel class at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Anderson .Paak, whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson, has previously talked about how he and Jaylyn blended their two cultures.

“My mom is half Black and half Korean, so I’m a quarter Korean, but I never knew much about my Korean culture until when I was married to my wife, who is fully Korean,” he revealed. “My kids pretty much see themselves as Korean. Raising (biracial) kids, there’s a dynamic of ‘all right, you got this side and you got this side’ and teaching ‘em about both.”

