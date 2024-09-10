 Andy Bell Is Now Expected to Rejoin Oasis for Reunion Tour - Noise11.com
Andy Bell Is Now Expected to Rejoin Oasis for Reunion Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2024

in News

The Oasis reunion is now expected to include former bass player Andy Bell.

Since Noel and Liam Gallagher announced the 2025 Oasis reunion, guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Gem Archer are in and now Andy Bell is too.

That now brings the reunion line-up to:

Noel Gallagher (lead guitar 1991-2009)
Liam Gallagher (vocals 1991-2009)
Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (rhythm guitar 1991-1999)
Gem Archer (rhythm and lead guitar 1999-2009)
Andy Bell (bass 1999-2009)

That leaves the announcement of a drummer. Alan White (drums 1995-2004) is not coming back. Alan was the second Oasis drummer. Original member Tony McCarroll left in 1995. McCarroll has been mostly inactive since 2000 and in 2021 suffered a heart attack.

That leaves the two most likely additions as Zak Starkey, son of Ringo and Oasis drummer from 2004 to 2008. Zak was replaced by Chris Sharrock who also joined Liam’s band Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Chris may also be a contender.

The first date for the Oasis reunion is 4 July in Cardiff.

Oasis dates are:

• 4, 5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
• 11, 12, 16, 19, 20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
• 25, 26, 30 July and 2, 3 August and 27, 28 September – London, Wembley Stadium
• 8, 9, 12 August – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
• 16, 17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

